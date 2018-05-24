Court docs reveal Apple knew about iPhone 6 'touch disease'

While Apple publicly held its ground about the solid design of the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, court documents from the "touch disease" class-action lawsuit seem to differ.

According to the public documents, which were obtained by Motherboard, Apple's "internal testing 'determined that the iPhone 6 was 3.3 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5S... and that the iPhone 6 Plus was 7.2 times more likely to bend than the iPhone 5S."

"One of the major concerns Apple identified prior to launching the iPhones," Judge Lucy Koh wrote, "was that they were 'likely to bend more easily when compared to previous generations.'"

Soon after the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus came out, repairability site iFixit noticed a lot of complaints of gray bars appearing at the top of the screen when touched. This led to a class-action suit filed in August 2016.

Fast-forward to that November, and Apple announced that it would pay to fix the screens for $150, but said the problem occurred "after being dropped multiple times on a hard surface."

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.