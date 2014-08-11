Couple dies after trying to take selfie on cliff

A Polish couple on vacation with their children died Saturday after falling from a cliff in Cabo de Roca, Portugal, local authorities told London-based ITN. The couple was apparently trying to take a selfie.

Reports suggest they fell around 260 feet into the Atlantic Ocean.

Their bodies were recovered on Sunday, authorities told ITN, and their children, aged 5 and 6, were placed in the care of Polish diplomats.

The temptation to take selfies is greater than ever, because it's easier than ever. But the basics of personal safety should still apply.