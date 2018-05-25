Enlarge Image Anton Shkaplerov

If you filmed a video of your spouse's workplace, it would probably be some sort of building. Cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov's wife shot a video of her husband's office and it looks like a dot of light.

Shkaplerov posted Tatyana Petrovna's video to Twitter on Friday. It's a vertical video, and you might miss the International Space Station's appearance if you don't know what you're looking for. The ISS appears in the night sky as a tiny glow above the buildings.

Yesterday my wife made the video of the @Space_Station flight. Now you can see the station perfectly, because the ISS is constantly illuminated by the Sun. pic.twitter.com/oT5Jbf1ReZ — Anton Shkaplerov (@Anton_Astrey) May 25, 2018

"Now you can see the station perfectly, because the ISS is constantly illuminated by the Sun," Shkaplerov notes.

Astronauts and cosmonauts on the space station spend a lot of time away from home. Shkaplerov carried a cute toy poodle into orbit as a reminder of his family's dog.

You, too, can witness the space station's travels and think about the six NASA, Roscosmos and JAXA crew members currently zipping around in orbit. NASA's Spot the Station website will help you time and locate the station's appearances.

The ISS is usually only visible for a matter of seconds or minutes as it tracks quickly across the sky. When you spot that point of light, just remind yourself there are people up there and be sure to say, "Wow!"