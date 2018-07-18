Corning's new glass will let your smartphone survive multiple drops

Shara Tibken/CNET

Klutzes, rejoice. Your next smartphone should be able to survive multiple drops.

Corning, the glass maker, on Wednesday unveiled its newest concoction -- Gorilla Glass 6 -- that should survive repeated drops from heights of 1 meter (3.28 feet). In its tests, the glass lasted through 15 drops, while normal glass failed on the first drop, company executives said during a press event at its new Sunnyvale, California, technology center.

For consumers, Corning is probably best known for its Pyrex glassware in the kitchen. But it's also a major supplier for glass displays for smartphones, TVs and other electronics. Phones from Apple and Samsung use Corning's latest technologies, and since its initial launch in 2007, 6 billion devices have hit the market with Gorilla Glass.

Gorilla Glass is the ultrastrong glass that prevents your phone display from getting all scratched up when it's dropped in your purse or shoved in your pocket. And it's built to resist drops and other damage.

Corning has released new versions of Gorilla Glass nearly every two years since its introduction over a decade ago. The last iteration from 2016, Gorilla Glass 5, became more resistant and durable for human-height drops up to 1.6 meters (5 feet, 2 inches) based on Corning's tests. That made it almost four times more resistant than regular, unstrengthened glass, the company said at the time.

'Hello, humans': Google's Duplex could make Assistant the most lifelike AI yet.

Tech Enabled: CNET chronicles tech's role in providing new kinds of accessibility.