Note: This story will be updated throughout the night. Hit refresh to see the latest version.

Saturday's boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and UFC champion Conor McGregor was a meetup many fans thought would never happen.

But you didn't have to be in Las Vegas to buzz about the competitors, matchup and everything in between. Here's a look at some of what social media had to say as the big fight neared.

That's my boy

McGregor's son Conor Jack is just 3 months old, but he looks mighty dapper in the three-piece suit and shades he wore when his dad proudly showed him off a few days before the fight.

Conor McGregor's son be looking like Boss Baby pic.twitter.com/0XELpnGJ9j — Special Ed Class (@SpecialEdClass) August 26, 2017

20:1 odds on McGregor's baby to knock out Boss Baby in round one... who you got??? pic.twitter.com/hNmeVk8a7t — Ryan Borchuk (@ryborchuk) August 25, 2017

Depressing when Conor McGregor's son is already cooler than you... pic.twitter.com/NGB8h8qqZH — Tyler Smith (@Tyler7Smith) August 24, 2017

There's a 98% chance Connor McGregor's baby has more style than I ever will pic.twitter.com/PYMHa6uQqN — Rob. (@MobRagz) August 24, 2017

Tech issues cause a brawl

Watching the fight wasn't cheap (nearly $100 on pay-per-view), so naturally, those who had technical issues -- on whatever platform -- were fighting mad.

UFC Fight Pass apparently experiencing overwhelming traffic causing issues for users #MayweathervMcGregor #MayMac — Cageside Press (@Cagesidepress) August 27, 2017

@UFCFightPass Fight Pass not working on android, iOS, Xbox or roku. Fix your app please :-( #MayMac #StoleMyMoneyFight — Nick Bova (@NickBova) August 27, 2017

@XFINITY #MayMac Paid $100 for the fight and continuous glitches... how can I get a refund? — Sarah Leonard (@GingerSnap412) August 27, 2017

So @optimum is choosing the worst possible night to have a meltdown. Unable to order #MayMac via remote or get thru by phone. @OptimumHelp? — Steve Feitl (@SteveFeitl) August 27, 2017





Don't bet on it

We're not linking to any of them, but plenty of people promised money to those who'd retweet their fight-related tweets, with many showing photos of (presumably fake) large PayPal balances. Really, people still think a retweet is going to earn them cold cash? Don't bet on it.

I've seen at least 45 retweets of people's PayPal balances saying they'll give everyone money if McGregor wins — SiggyGuns (@Siggyv) August 27, 2017

Something about McGregor beating Mayweather and massive Paypal balances. Not bank account balances, mind, only Paypal. No idea. — Kolley Kibber (@hewnique) August 26, 2017

So many people showing their @PayPal balance tonight. — David C Smith (@tricarter) August 27, 2017

Heavy petting

And because every day on the internet is Caturday, pets showed up in force (dogs too).

Window cat. Looks like it could go five rounds with McGregor. Grumpy as feck. 12/10@thecatreviewer pic.twitter.com/MxgtJ9RdUA — Reid of Leman St (@LPValentine) August 25, 2017

Forget Mayweather v. McGregor I want to see this cat in the ring....

Credit: @markflower01 pic.twitter.com/YllOhBa1OK — Charles Wieand (@CharlesWieand) August 9, 2017

In this clip, we witness Mars the Cat giving his best Floyd Mayweather impression. pic.twitter.com/AIrFZD5Yce — Conner Morris (@ConnerSaurusRex) August 8, 2017





Happy to see me?

No family-friendly way to put this, but McGregor was packing more than a punch in his underwear at the weigh-in, and fans noticed.

Think McGregor stuffed 3lbs of socks in his underwear #MayweathervMcgregor pic.twitter.com/dn7CkypXtJ — Adam Khan (@Khanoisseur) August 27, 2017

After seeing McGregor in their underwear @CalvinKlein be like... pic.twitter.com/Xx341M3rtq — Scott Changnon (@ScottyChag) August 25, 2017

@espn did McGregor have a leprechaun in his underwear or was he just happy to be at the weigh in? — Mark (@sooner_mjc) August 25, 2017

I don't got a dog in this fight, but after seeing the pics from the weigh in, McGregor is already a winner in my book #MayweatherVsMcGregor pic.twitter.com/QPbYwwE1vN — Sassypants Jen 💁🏻 (@Buttercup0303) August 27, 2017

Memes, glorious memes



Even stock-photo people are excited about the matchup.

THIS SATURDAY IS FOR CONOR MCGREGOR 🇨🇮🍀👏 pic.twitter.com/cD2HtwSyfJ — Illini Barstool (@BarstoolILL) August 26, 2017

