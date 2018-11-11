Veteran mocked by Pete Davidson on SNL mocks Pete Davidson on SNL

Saturday Night Live featured a surprise guest on Saturday when Texas Congressman-Elect Dan Crenshaw showed up a week after cast member Pete Davidson made fun of him on Weekend Update.

On the Nov. 3 episode of SNL, Davidson showed a picture of Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL who lost an eye in Afghanistan, saying, "You may be surprised to hear he's a congressional candidate in Texas and not a hitman in a porno movie. I'm sorry, I know he lost his eye in war, or whatever. Whatever."

Davidson was apologetic this week.

"It was a poor choice of words," he said of his joke. "The man is a war hero and he deserves all the respect in the world." The controversy, Davidson said, brought Republicans and Democrats together to agree on one thing: "That I'm a dick."

Then Crenshaw himself showed up to agree with that assessment. "Ya think?" he said.

The congressman-elect got his turn at Davidson, first when his cell phone rang with an Ariana Grande ringtone. Grande and Davidson recently broke off their engagement. And then he took a few cracks at Davidson's photo, joking that the comic "looks like if the meth from Breaking Bad is a person."

But then Crenshaw turned serious, suggesting that instead of telling veterans, "thank you for your service" this Veteran's Day weekend, Americans instead say "never forget," showing that American veterans and civilians are forever connected.

"We will never forget the sacrifices made by veterans past and present, and never forget those we lost on 9-11, heroes like Pete's father," Crenshaw said.

Davidson's father, Scott, a New York City firefighter, died on Sept. 11, 2001 when the World Trade Center was attacked by terrorists, Davidson was just seven years old.

As the skit ended, the two shook hands and Davidson whispered into Crenshaw's ear, "you're a good man."

