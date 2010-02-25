Conan joins Twitter, beats Leno in hours

Well, he's got nothing better to do, has he?

Conan O'Brien, he who was treated almost as badly by NBC as the Winter Olympics, seems to have become one of the microbloggerati.

Not only has someone called Conan O'Brien joined Twitter at twitter.com/ConanOBrien, but the legendarily slow site has already given his feed the hallowed status of Verified Account.

With just one tweet, O'Brien has, at the time of writing, amassed more than 180,000 followers. (Naturally, being a star, he is following no one.)

Screenshot: Chris Matyszczyk

You will be wondering what words decorated the bouffant one's first tweet. Well, it was a simple affair: "Today I interviewed a squirrel in my backyard and then threw to commercial. Somebody help me."

When the intoxicating yard of ale that is nightly TV fame is taken away from you, it can be a very difficult experience. You can suddenly gain a sense of your real self and that is not necessarily a sense that you enjoy on a daily basis.

Still, O'Brien set up his account at around 2:30 p.m. PST Wednesday and within not too many seconds he had already blasted his way past Jay Leno's meager following of around 30,000.

Who could fail to imagine that this is merely the first step in a vast socially networked marketing campaign?

It will keep on reminding you, firstly, that O'Brien is still alive and might eventually be funny. And secondly, that he will be back on some kind of television channel very, very soon.