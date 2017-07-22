Comic-Con: 'Star Trek: Discovery' gets new trailer

We just saw the newest "Star Trek: Discovery" trailer at Comic-Con. And wow.

"It's a little bit larger than the original series in terms of scope and scale, says showrunner Alex Kurtzman.

The trailer, which premiered Saturday at Comic-Con ahead of the show's panel, was much more involved than previous one, with more explosions and more potent quotables.

This was our second extended look at the show, which will air first on CBS on September 24, then be available on CBS All Access. (Disclosure: CBS is CNET's parent company.)

Moderator Rainn Wilson, who plays iconic character Harvey Mudd, opened the panel with "We are warriors!" to rounds of applause.

Within minutes, Wilson asked about the backlash the show has received online from the online community. "If you say you love the legacy of ST, but you don't love that, then you've missed it," says star Sonequa Martin-Green.

"Star Trek is built around empathy, uniquely," said Akiva Goldsman. "It spoke more to what's happening on the internet than about Star Trek."

Speaking to the diversity that is Star Trek, Anthony Rapp announced that he is playing the first openly gay character in the series. "I can announce that Wilson Cruz plays my love interest and my partner." Rapp plays science officer Lt. Stamets and shortly after rattled off some ridiculous sounding futuristic science terminology he had prepped for the occasion.

Martin-Green later announced that Ambassador Sarek is her surrogate father -- prompting Kurtzman to assure fans it would all work out within canon.

"We're aware. You'll see where it's going, but we are staying consistent with canon." #SDCC2017 — Star Trek: Discovery (@startrekcbs) July 22, 2017

"I promise you that we passionately believe in what were doing and ... that we'll honor what came before," Rapp said.

The trailer begins with the statement, "All life is born from chaos." Next we hear voiceover from Michael Burnham (played by Martin-Green): "Sometimes down is up; and sometimes when you're lost, you're found."

We see what is likely the Klingon funeral, and T'Kuvma says, "You have been waiting for someone worthy of our attention." Does he mean himself? Looks and sounds more than a little likely.

Ambassador Sarek at one point seems to be talking to Burnham: "You must challenge your preconceptions or they will challenge you." (We learned later in the panel that he raises Burnham, so this makes more sense.)

Our first look at Harvey Mudd (Wilson)! He's not in the outfit we saw earlier at the exhibit, but he's definitely dressed for some success (or thieving, obvs).

Captain Gabriel Lorca (Jason Isaacs) says to Burnham, "You helped start a war -- don't you want to help me end it?"

Check out more of our coverage from Comic-Con 2017 as it unfolds.