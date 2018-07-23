CNET también está disponible en español.

Comic-Con 2018: Watch the full Doctor Who panel with Jodie Whittaker here

The Doctor Who Series 11 cast's Hall H panel is available to all.

The new Doctor Who is in, and now you can see Jodie Whittaker's first Comic-Con panel for the BBC show whether or not you could make it to San Diego.

The Hall H event is now streaming on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, featuring Whittaker with actors Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole, showrunner Chris Chibnall and executive producer Matt Strevens.

And if you want a summary about the panel, which notes how Doctor Who's 11th series is set to be its most inclusive yet, both in front of and behind the camera, see our report from CNET's Erin Carson who attended the panel.

