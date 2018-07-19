Comic-Con 2018: Watch the first trailer for DC’s Titans

DC Entertainment

DC promised that Titans, its live-action adaptation of the Teen Titans comics, would be dark and gritty. And if the trailer that just dropped is any indication, it will be following through on its promise.

Depicting the formation of the Titans team, the trailer starts off with Dick Grayson, also known as Robin and played by Brenton Thwaites, and Raven (Teagan Croft) having a back-and-forth that fuels a dreamlike flashback to the tragic deaths of Grayson's parents.

From there, we see Grayson visibly struggling with his mantle as Robin, while still managing to violently dispatch some criminals in a manner more commonly associated with Batman than the Boy Wonder. Yes, there's blood, yes there's slow-mo and yes, the trailer does say it's "time for inner demons to come out and play." DC wasn't kidding about that grittiness, after all.

We also get brief glimpses of Starfire (Anna Diop) showcasing her powers, and come this close to Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) showcasing his animal transformation abilities. We also see Dove (Minka Kelly), a crime fighter who's occasionally been a Teen Titan in the comics but who wasn't a member in the popular animated series, in a particularly brutal example of how much Titans is distancing itself from that animated series and its slapstick successor Teen Titans Go!

Titans, which doesn't yet have a release date, will be available exclusively on the DC Universe streaming platform. DC Universe is planned to launch this Fall, at a $7.99 monthly rate.

