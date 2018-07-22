Comic Con 2018 trailers? We got 'em!

Not everyone can make it to San Diego for Comic Con 2018 , but luckily the rest of us get to join in the sci-fi, fantasy and nerd excitement thanks to an annual tidal wave of trailers and teasers coming straight outta Hall H.
With no Marvel or HBO attending, DC leads the way at this year's SDCC with first looks at Aquaman and Shazam. Plus, Godzilla and Glass round up some friends for blockbuster team-ups. Comic book-based teen angst gets gritty in Titans and Deadly Class, while The Purge, Legacies and Mayans MC spin off into their own TV shows. And there's some familiar faces, as The Walking Dead, Doctor Who and DC's Arrowverse heroes return for new seasons.
We'll keep adding more trailers as they explode out of Comic Con 2018. Enjoy!
Aquaman
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard make a splash in the trailer for DC's Aquaman.
Shazam
Zachary Levi's superpowers include the usual flight and super-strength plus a sense of childlike wonder in DC's lighthearted Shazam.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown leads the cast of this epic trailer as Godzilla returns, and this time brings some friends.
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald
The Harry Potter spin-off continues with Jude Law as the young Dumbledore and Johnny Depp as the titular wizarding wrong'un.
Glass
M Night Shyamalan unites his movies Unbreakable and Split in this trailer for the Shyamalaniverse starring Bruce Willis, James McAvoy and Samuel L. Jackson.
Nightflyers
Space is the place for SyFy's Nightflyers, based on Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin's 1980 novella.
Titans
DC goes extra-dark with this gritty and gory tale of tearaway teen superheroes led by Batman's sidekick Robin on streaming service DC Universe.
Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker is the new Doctor in the new season of the BBC's iconic sci-fi show.
Disenchantment
Simpsons creator Matt Groening tackles fantasy in Disenchantment, arriving on Netflix on Aug. 17.
Deadly Class
Based on a no-holds-barred comic, the Russo Brothers' Deadly Class TV series hits SyFy in 2019.
Mayans MC
Spin-off of the popular biker drama, Sons of Anarchy, coming to FX in September.
The Dragon Prince
Human princes team up with an elfin assassin in The Dragon Prince, streaming on Netflix on September 14.
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars fans were in for a surprise when it was announced that popular animation The Clone Wars will pick up where it left off back in 2013.
Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Kid-friendly cartoon adventures for the heroes in a half-shell.
The Purge
The anarchic horror movie series comes to TV.
Origin
The latest YouTube Original show follows a group of troubled space travellers waking up on their way to a cosmic colony.
Star Trek: Discovery season 2
Discovery returns under the command of the Enterprise's captain Christopher Pike as the prequel show moves closer to the Original Series.
The Orville season 2
Seth MacFarlane's comedic space opera The Orville warps back for a second season.
Walking Dead season 9
Rick Grimes and his friends are still walking in this teaser for the ninth season.
Fear the Walking Dead season 4
The zombie-tastic spin-off teases its new season with an evocative musical choice.
Iron Fist season 2
Netflix and Marvel are kung fu fighting, fast as lightning for a second series of Danny Rand's martial arts adventures.
Better Call Saul Season 4
It's all good as the Breaking Bad spin-off continues.
Black Lightning Season 2
Black Lightning strikes again on The CW on October 9.
Arrow season 7
DC's bow-toting hero is unbowed in prison.
Dragon Ball Super: Broly
Do Goku and Vegeta have the balls to face infamous villain, Broly?
Legacies
A new spin-off to The Vampire Diaries bites into the CW in October.
The Gifted season 2
More Marvel-ous mutant action from the X-Men spin-off coming to Fox in September.
Impulse Season 2
More adventures in this spin-off of the movie Jumper, found only on YouTube Premium.
DC's Legends Of Tomorrow
More time-travelling shenanigans from DC's heroes.
The Flash season 5
Fast-forward to October for more speedy superhoics.
Supergirl season 3
The woman of steel also returns in October.
Steven Universe: The Movie
Barely a trailer at all, this brief teaser promises a Steven Universe movie on Cartoon Network.
