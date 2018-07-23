Comic-Con 2018: See the first Fortnite Funko Pop figure

Funko's first figure based on the Fortnite video game phenomenon will be based on the Rex skin, the company revealed during last weekend's San Diego Comic-Con.

The figure will be part of a range of Fortnite-themed toys on the way as part of an agreement between Epic Games and Funko announced last week, and is expected to be on store shelves by the holiday season.

Funko had a huge showing throughout San Diego Comic-Con, which included a Nightmare Before Christmas-themed gown worn by Star Wars: The Clone Wars voice actress Ashley Eckstein made from 500 Funko figures.