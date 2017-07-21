5:04 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF





Spoiler Warning: Do not continue reading if you'd rather stay spoiler-free for season 8 of "The Walking Dead."

Let there be zombies.

At the highly-anticipated "The Walking Dead" panel on Friday at San Diego International Comic-Con, fans were treated to both a new trailer for season 8 and a commemoration of the 100th episode on the hit AMC show.

No one is safe -- especially from each other -- in the season 8 of "The Walking Dead." Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and his Saviors are at war with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his crew in the new trailer, which had very little dialog and a whole lot of violence.

But the highlight of the trailer is Negan who gives the kind of speech that would rouse any army to fight to win, too bad he's on the side opposing Rick Grimes.

"That bigger world is ours, by right," Negan says in the trailer. "Those who use and kill, we end them. Everything we've beaten, everything we've endured, everything we've risen above, everything we've become. No matter what comes next, we've won. We've already won!"

Did we mentioned Michonne (Danai Gurira) still alive, and very angry?

While zombies and war among the complex characters were the primary focus of the Comic-Con panel, showrunner Scott M. Gimple and the cast also took a special moment to honor the show's stuntman John Bernecker, who died on July 14 from injuries during a fall on the set.

"We didn't know if we should do this panel today," Gimple told the audience. "But we wanted to be here for you and do something for John. John was someone who was beloved in the stunt community. He was living his dream and he helped other people do the same."

"The Walking Dead" season 8 debuts on AMC on October 22.

See all our SDCC 2017 coverage here.