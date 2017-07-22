Comic-Con 2017: 'The Gifted' promises mutant mayhem in X-Men spin-off

Spoiler warning: Do not read if you'd rather not know anything about the new TV series "The Gifted."

Having superpowers isn't all it's cracked up to be, especially if you have to go into hiding because your government is hunting down all mutants.

In the new X-men spin-off TV series "The Gifted," the show follows the Strucker family as they go on the run from the government after discovering that their children have mutant powers. The family will seek help from a network of mutants during the series.

Produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Marvel Television, "The Gifted" stars Jamie Chung as the mutant Blink, Emma Dumont as the mutant Polaris, Blair Redford as the mutant Thunderbird and Sean Teale as the mutant Eclipse.

Familiar actors Stephen Moyer and Amy Acker play the parents -- Reed and Caitlin Strucker -- while Percy Hynes White plays the son Andy, and Natalie Alyn Lind plays the sister Lauren.

The pilot episode is directed by four-time X-Men film director Bryan Singer.

At San Diego Comic-Con panel on Friday, "The Gifted" showrunner Matt Nix was joined by executive producers Jeph Loeb, Lauren Schuler Donner and the cast, who revealed what they have in store for fans in the new series -- as well as debuting a new trailer for the show.

In the opening scenes of the new trailer, we see Andy being bullied at a school dance... until his mutant powers kick in. Andy's sister Lauren uses her powers to help her brother cover up the damage and keep his mutant powers a secret, for now. When they "come out" to mother Caitlin as mutants, that only complicates matters more considering that their father Reed's job is to put mutants just like them in prison. Reed makes a choice to help his family and join forces with an underground group of mutants in order to survive.

While "The Gifted" is part of Marvel's X-Men universe -- like "Legion" on the FX Network -- the new TV series isn't interested in doing any crossovers. So don't expect to see any cameos from Storm, Wolverine or Magneto.

"The X-Men are gone," Nix told the audience. "Why are the X-Men gone? That is a thing in the show. It's not just that they're too expensive for television, although that's maybe related."

"It's definitely its own universe," Nix added.

"The Gifted" premieres October 2 on FOX.

