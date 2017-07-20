Comic-Con 2017: How to follow CNET

Pay attention, true believers, CNET is on the ground at Comic-Con 2017, tackling all the latest announcements and gawking at the geekiest swag in San Diego.

The crowds are gathering, the cosplay has been assembled and studio execs are hoping that no one is going to leak their surprise reveals. It's time for the 2017 Comic-Con International convention in San Diego, and we have a crack team on the ground. As always, you can keep tabs on what's going on at SDCC via Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram

But if you want a closer look at what's happening on the ground, here's who you'll want to follow:

Roger Cheng, @RogerWCheng, executive editor East Coast news
Caitlin Petrakovitz, @misscp, engagement editor
Ashley Esqueda, @ashleyesqueda, senior editor video
Christine Cain, @CarnivoreCain, social media producer
Tania Gonzalez, @taniaglezaz, audience development manager
Mike Sorrentino, @mikejsorrentino, associate editor  
Kelsey Adams, @pages_and_pages, senior copy editor
Jeff Sparkman, @CleverUserName, senior copy editor
Gael Fashingbauer Cooper, @GaelFC, reporter
Bonnie Burton, @bonniegrrl, reporter
Logan Moy, @LoganMoy, associate producer

Or just follow our SDCC list on Twitter here.

