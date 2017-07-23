Comic-Con 2017: New 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer is the ultimate Marvel buddy movie

Cast and crew delight fans at Comic-Con with new footage of Thor and Hulk in action, with Cate Blanchett as the evil Hela and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.

Warning: Possible spoilers for "Thor: Ragnarok" ahead.

Actor Chris Hemsworth returns in a new trailer that shows the hammer-wielding god Thor and the Hulk in the Marvel buddy movie we always hoped would happen. 

Thor's hair may be shorter and he lost his handy hammer, but Hemsworth's Asgardian superhero is still ready to fight. 

During San Diego Comic-Con International on Saturday, Marvel released a new trailer for the upcoming "Thor: Ragnarok" -- which includes Cate Blanchett as the evil Hela and Jeff Goldblum as the Grandmaster.

Directed by Taika Waititi, Marvel's third Thor film features some familiar faces, including Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and of course, Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.

In the new trailer, we see Thor team up with the Hulk to take on Hela. There's also a battle with a herd of pegasus! 

"Thor: Ragnarok" is in theaters in October in the UK and November in the US.

