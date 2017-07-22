Comic-Con 2017: You're not getting rid of Ben Affleck as Batman

What's that meme say? Be yourself, unless you can be Batman: Always be Batman.

Ben Affleck can be Batman, despite rumors that the actor is leaving the role (voluntarily or otherwise).

At the "Justice League" panel Saturday at San Diego's Comic-Con, Affleck confirmed he's staying. "I am the luckiest guy in the world," the actor told the crowd. "I'm so thrilled to do it."

Affleck's news was just one of the many tidbits dropped at the popular panel, which also included a long-awaited, four-minute-long trailer. Tthe titles of other upcoming DC movies were revealed, and the film showcasing The Flash was titled "Flashpoint." That may mean nothing to casual fans, but Flashpoint was a 2011 comics arc that gave many of DC's heroes alternate lives that differ quite a bit from their main storylines. (Bruce Wayne died in the famed attack on his parents, and his father became Batman, for one thing.)

Many fans expressed excitement about the jumbled Flashpoint universe making it to the big screen.

We are getting a #flashpoint movie ladies and gentlemen, what a time to be alive #SDCC staying up to 5.30am.... Worth it — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) July 22, 2017

Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan (yes, Negan from "The Walking Dead") played Thomas Wayne in 2016's "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," and months ago hinted at his possible "Flashpoint" role.

"Hopefully DC can figure this all out, and in a few years I can come back and do a Flashpoint Batman!" Morgan told Cinema Blend in 2016. "I would love it. That would be great."

Other upcoming DC film titles announced at the panel included "Suicide Squad 2," "The Batman," "Shazam," "Justice League Dark," "Wonder Woman 2," "Green Lantern Corps" and "Batgirl."

"Green Lantern Corps" and "Wonder Woman 2" especially stirred some online interest.

GREEN LANTERN CORPS IM SCREAMING https://t.co/Grvq3wvVw1 — cheska (@daredeviIzayn) July 22, 2017

That there would be a second Wonder Woman movie had been assumed by many due to the overwhelming success of the first film, but fans appreciated the official confirmation.

Wonder Woman 2 has officially been confirmed ! #SDCC2017 pic.twitter.com/Bedty6OIGV — Gal Gadot Network (@GadotNetwork) July 22, 2017

Me when I found out that Wonder Woman 2 is officially confirmed #WonderWoman #wonderwoman2 pic.twitter.com/qxd5RrO7H1 — Arantxa Ilahibaks (@TheonlyArantxa) July 22, 2017

Perhaps the scene-stealer of the panel, to no one's surprise, was Jason Momoa (Aquaman), who declared "The King is here!" and carried his character's iconic trident (though yes, like the one in the comics, this one has five prongs).

Don't mess with the former Khal Drogo, who actually broke his chair after the presentation.

Jason Mamoa was so hype after the new #JusticeLeague Comic Con exclusive trailer he threw his chair down and broke it! Seriously. pic.twitter.com/DfrxoAFtKH — Brian Tong (@briantong) July 22, 2017

While a short Aquaman tease was shown to those in the hall, it's reportedly unlikely that footage, which is far from a full trailer, will make it online. Here's what CNET saw:

A scene on a small fishing boat. Two old guys fishing. — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

One reels in something that drags the boat along, epic music plays... — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

Underwater are huge mantis-like ships. — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

You see an array of crazy underwater craft, people riding on sharks? — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

A scene with Momoa in a leather jacket in a sunken ship? — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

It's a pretty barebones look at Aquaman, but it looks like they're building out an epic underwater world. — Roger Cheng (@RogerWCheng) July 22, 2017

In the Aquaman teaser a fleet of underwater ships and armored dolphins appeared. Mamoa confirms it's the Ocean Masters and NOT his! #SDCC17 pic.twitter.com/Exm82LOMD7 — Brian Tong (@briantong) July 22, 2017

"Aquaman" is scheduled for a December 2018 release. See all our Comic-Con coverage here.