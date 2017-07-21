Comic-Con 2017: Surprises in 'Game of Thrones' season 7 trailer and panel

1:00 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Spoiler warning: If you don't want clues as to what will happen in season 7 of "Game of Thrones," stop reading now.

"I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms, and I will." - Daenerys Targaryen

And so begins the new trailer for "Game of Thrones" season 7, stealthily released by HBO during San Diego Comic-Con International on Friday. Footage from the next two episodes of the season 7 -- "Stormborn" and "The Queen's Justice" -- is featured in the new trailer.

We see the current ruler Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) ready to fight to keep her throne, with all the characters who haven't been killed off yet choosing sides.

"Everyone is your enemy. Everyone is your friend," Petyr Baelish "Littlefinger" (Aidan Gillen) says in the trailer. "Every possible series of events is happening all at once."

The panel at Comic-Con had a few surprises as well. Hodor himself -- actor Kristian Nairn -- moderated the panel as cast members Gwendoline Christie, Jacob Anderson, Sophie Turner, Liam Cunningham, Alfie Allen, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Bradley, Conleth Hill, and Isaac Hempstead-Wright entertained the audience with their own thoughts about their characters on the show.

One of the highlights included the fans saying they wanted Brienne of Tarth and Tormund Giantsbane (Kristofer Hivju) to have some sort of real romance.

"I don't think at the foremost of her consciousness is a value system based on how men appreciate her," Christie told the audience. "But who doesn't like being appreciated as both, really? But I don't think that's what she's invested in. She's finding it awkward. But underneath any awkwardness is potential secret enjoyment."

Q: If you made it to the #IronThrone, what would be the 1st law you'll pass. @lovegwendoline: "That women could be knights." #GoTSDCC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/YETBIFc82s — Tania Gonzalez (@TaniaGlezAZ) July 21, 2017

Speaking of romance, Anderson also answered a fan question about the sparks flying between his character Grey Worm and Missandei (played by Emmanuel).

"Oh yeah, there's things firing between them," Anderson reveals. "I want those kids to be happy and find happiness between them."

The upcoming "Game of Thrones" season 7 episodes "Stormborn" will air July 23 and "The Queen's Justice" on July 30 on HBO.

