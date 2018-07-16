Comcast reportedly won't try to top Disney's $71.3B bid for Fox

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Comcast may walk away from its bidding war over Fox's entertainment assets.

Comcast won't raises its offer for Fox to counter Disney's $71.3 billion agreement, according to CNBC. Comcast will reportedly focus on its pursuit of UK's Sky television instead. Last week, Comcast raised its offer for Sky to $34 billion.

21st Century Fox, home to popular franchises like X Men, Deadpool, Ice Age and The Simpsons, agreed to Disney's bid for $71.3 billion earlier in June, rejecting Comcast's $65 billion offer.

Comcast bid on Sky television against Fox around the same time. Fox reportedly topped Comcast's offer in July at $32 billion. Fox already owns nearly 40 percent of Sky, and had been attempting to take full control.

Comcast didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.