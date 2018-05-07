Comcast reportedly preparing cash offer for 21st Century Fox

Comcast

Comcast is rounding up financing to make an all-cash $52 billion bid to acquire most of 21st Century Fox's assets, Reuters reported Monday.

The US cable giant's deal would upset Walt Disney's proposed deal with Fox. In December, Disney agreed to purchase 21st Century Fox in a $52.4 billion all-stock deal.

Comcast's 21st Century Fox bid is the latest in a frenzied period of media giants attempting to buy one another, as traditional television and film companies face growing competition with tech giants. Deep-pocketed companies like Amazon and Netflix have eye-popping budgets that are pouring money into media production.

Comcast in February offered $30 billion to acquire the remaining 61 percent of Sky TV, a major UK television company, undermining a long-standing takeover attempt by Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox.

Meanwhile, AT&T is trying to buy TV programmer Time Warner despite government opposition.

The Disney deal to buy 21st Century Fox still needs approval from regulators.

21st Century Fox declined to comment, while Comcast didn't immediate respond to a request for comment.

Cambridge Analytica: Everything you need to know about Facebook's data mining scandal.

iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.