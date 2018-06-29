Screenshot by Lori Grunin/CNET

Update 3:15 p.m. ET: Major backbone provider CenturyLink, which owns Level 3, tells us that it hasn't had any issues and that its lines were not compromised -- that's in response to some rumors saying they might have been.

Update 2:25 p.m. ET: It looks like two of the fiber lines Comcast uses were cut, and because Comcast supplies internet backbone to a lot of places, it took 'em all out.

NY| Manhattan| *Communication Failure*| 30 Rockefeller Plaza (Comast)| Comcast is experiencing a National outage due to 2 fiber line cuts. One between NYC & Chicago, the second between Ashburn & South Carolina. customers urged NOT TO CALL 911, no ETA on a fix, police monitor — Joan Gralla (@JoanGralla) June 29, 2018

Finally confirmed by Comcast's official accounts:

One of Comcast’s large backbone network partners had a fiber cut that we believe is also impacting other providers. It is currently affecting our business and residential internet, video and voice customers. We apologize & are working to get services restored as soon as possible — ComcastCares (@comcastcares) June 29, 2018

The original story follows.

If you couldn't reach your favorite web sites today at about 12:30 p.m. ET, it wasn't just you.

We first noticed it as Comcast customers took to Twitter to complain, but looking at Downdetector's graphs, you can see how many sites were affected.

This trend continued well down the page of sites monitored. It looks like they then began to recover. So, whew!

We've asked Comcast, Charter Spectrum and Verizon if they could shed some light on what happened but did not immediately hear back. However, Comcast gave a statement to CNBC (which Comcast owns) at about 1:47 p.m. ET stating it was aware of the problem and it's working on it.