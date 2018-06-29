Update 3:15 p.m. ET: Major backbone provider CenturyLink, which owns Level 3, tells us that it hasn't had any issues and that its lines were not compromised -- that's in response to some rumors saying they might have been.
Update 2:25 p.m. ET: It looks like two of the fiber lines Comcast uses were cut, and because Comcast supplies internet backbone to a lot of places, it took 'em all out.
Finally confirmed by Comcast's official accounts:
The original story follows.
If you couldn't reach your favorite web sites today at about 12:30 p.m. ET, it wasn't just you.
We first noticed it as Comcast customers took to Twitter to complain, but looking at Downdetector's graphs, you can see how many sites were affected.
This trend continued well down the page of sites monitored. It looks like they then began to recover. So, whew!
We've asked Comcast, Charter Spectrum and Verizon if they could shed some light on what happened but did not immediately hear back. However, Comcast gave a statement to CNBC (which Comcast owns) at about 1:47 p.m. ET stating it was aware of the problem and it's working on it.
Discuss: Comcast confirms major Xfinity outage nationwide
