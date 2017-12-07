Fan builds giant Star Wars TIE silencer and BB-9E droid

If you want to intimidate your neighbors, just park a giant TIE silencer outside your home. British YouTube star and inventor Colin Furze has done just that after building his own massive replica of Kylo Ren's new ride in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Based on the toy design of the new TIE silencer from "The Last Jedi," the impressive, exact replica could easily be the ultimate playhouse for any Star Wars fan.

Measuring more than 46 feet (14 meters) long, 23 feet (7 meters) wide and 14 feet (4.2 meters) high, the replica took Furze and a team of four people almost two months to build using materials found on eBay, such as paint, LED lights, windows, welding materials, the pilot's seat, the steel frame, and even the personalized license plate.

The build was a special collaboration between Furze and eBay UK.

A video posted Nov. 30 on YouTube shows the impressive details of the TIE silencer replica, which appears to tower above all the houses in Furze's Stamford, England, neighborhood. If that wasn't cool enough, Furze also built a life-size, fully-working replica of the new droid BB-9E.

This isn't the first time Furze has created massive Star Wars builds. Last year, he teamed up with eBay UK to construct a giant Star Wars AT-ACT playhouse.

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" opens in theaters worldwide on Dec. 15.