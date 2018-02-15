Some feuds never die. In the first footage from the upcoming "Cobra Kai" series on YouTube, Red, Danny (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) face off once again.

Danny and Johnny, of course, fought each other in the classic 1984 film "The Karate Kid." This teaser shows Johnny reopening the fearsome Cobra Kai dojo, because there weren't enough bullying jerks in the world already, apparently.

The series reportedly brings the Johnny-Danny rivalry down to a new generation, but seeing the two old adversaries themselves face off in the preview gives some 1980s kids shivers.

"Cobra Kai" will begin later this year on YouTube Red, the video website's premium subscription service.