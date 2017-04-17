Coachella thief caught stealing more than 100 phones

Imagine losing your phone on the first day of a sprawling desert music festival overflowing with people. This is a bitter reality for many Coachella attendees every year, but this weekend a lucky few were able to quickly find redemption thanks to the Find My iPhone feature.

Indio Police Department/Facebook

After many concert-goers noticed their missing phones on Friday April 14, the first day of Coachella's first weekend, they activated the phone-tracking feature and were able to locate a potential thief, a wandering 36-year old man with a backpack. The victims responsibly worked with security and they detained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

According to the Indio Police Department, the suspect had "over one hundred" stolen phones. Many of the phones were returned to the victims, while the rest were turned into Coachella's Lost and Found, which will begin an online retrieval program after April 17.

As for the phone thief, he was arrested under suspicion of grand theft and possession of stolen property. According to KMIR, he posted $10,000 bail.