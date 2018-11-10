Now playing: Watch this: CNET UK Podcast 547: Foldable phones, the iPad Pro and...

Apple's new iPad Pro is here and it comes with a big price tag. But that doesn't seem to have put off Andy, who is still unwaveringly excited about using Adobe Photoshop on the iPad. Rich isn't so sure.

Also up for discussion on the UK's best tech podcast is Samsung's upcoming flexible phone, which the company showed off at its developer conference this week. Will this be the next Galaxy S10? We'll have a while to wait before finding out.

Andy also explains how he tackled the new Read Dead Redemption 2 in the best way possible -- by playing it relentlessly over a long weekend, aided by a slow-cooked beef stew.

Finally, Rich has been chatting to notable writer Michael Chabon about his role in the upcoming Star Trek episodes.

CNET UK podcast 546 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having issues with the audio player above? Try this link instead, you lucky things.

We're always excited to hear your feedback, so pop your thoughts, responses and musings in the comments below. And if you enjoyed this week's episode then please do us the great great honour of writing a glowing review on iTunes. We'll be eternally grateful.

Subscribe to the CNET UK podcast:

CNET RSS

FeedBurner

iTunes

SoundCloud

Stitcher

TuneIn