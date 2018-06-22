CNET UK podcast 539: The most exciting video games of E3 2018

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Old friend and co-host of the excellent Outside Xtra joins the show this week to talk about the best things he found at the giant gaming showcase that is E3 in Los Angeles.

Cyberpunk 2077 seemed to steal the show, at least for Luke, despite not being properly shown off to the public. Is this futuristic, dystopian adventure worth paying attention to?

Also up for discussion is why Andy is so excited for open-world racer The Crew 2 and the new Forza Horizon 4, coming later this year.

Luke also explains why the new Resident Evil 2 remake is so scary and why The Last Of Us 2 is going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

