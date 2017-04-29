CNET UK podcast 519: Filtering facts with BBC's QI's chief Elf

CNET

It's a CNET UK podcast special this week as Andy is joined by James Harkin, the chief fact researcher -- or one of the elves, as the researchers are known -- for BBC's much-loved QI.

James explains how he filters through the world's knowledge to bring the best nuggets of information to Britain's favourite trivia show as well as how QI's spin-off podcast, No Such Thing As a Fish, went on to become a BBC TV show in its own right.

We're still waiting on this podcast to be picked up for TV.

We find out what makes a fact prime-time worthy, how squirrels are bringing down the world's power grids and what Slipknot's Corey Taylor was doing singing the Spongebob theme in Camden.

CNET UK podcast 519 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

We're always hungry for your feedback, so pop your thoughts in the comments below or drop us a line at the address above. Oh, and if you've enjoyed the show, why not leave us a glowing review on iTunes? If you're done with our magnificent podcast and your ears are still thirsty, check out the podcasts CNET staffers listen to.

Now Playing: Watch this: How I battled the elements to capture Scotland's wildlife...

Subscribe to the CNET UK podcast:

CNET RSS

FeedBurner

iTunes

SoundCloud

Stitcher

TuneIn