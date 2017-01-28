CNET UK podcast 512: The truth about the Note 7 and a Boeing love letter

On this week's show, Andrew Hoyle is joined by Katie Collins and Kent German to discuss the results of Samsung's investigation into the Note 7 battery issues.

The team also chat about the most exciting upcoming smartphones, including what to expect from the Galaxy S8 and the tenth anniversary iPhone 8.

Lastly, Katie and Kent share their love of the Boeing 747. Andy, who is terrified of flying, lets them chat while he mentally pictures the lustrous golden fur of Shadow from "Homeward Bound."

Having trouble with the audio player? Try this link.

We're always hungry for your feedback, so pop your thoughts in the comments below or drop us a line at the address above.

