CNET Showcase Live streams tonight

Join us tonight for CNET Showcase Live, a discussion on tablets, slates, and Netbooks. Here in our San Francisco headquarters, we've gathered the latest portable technology from Apple, Asus, Archos, Nvidia, Panasonic, Samsung, and Toshiba. We're going to be showing off the gear to our in-person audience after a good discussion about the market and various vendors' approaches to it.

You can watch the discussion live over at CNET TV (in the Reporters' Roundtable slot), starting at 6 p.m. PDT. There's a live chat right under the streaming window, so you can participate with other viewers and talk about the event. We may also be able to take questions from the live online audience.

Again, the show starts at 6 p.m. PDT. See you there.