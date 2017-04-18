CNET Show Us Yours: Submit photos of your home theater now!

Want to show off your awesome entertainment system to thousands of CNET readers? Here's your chance.

Back in the day one of our favorite regular features at CNET was something called Show Us Yours, where we highlighted reader-submitted home theaters and gave advice. We were consistently blown away by some of the setups people sent us -- some of our all-time favorites include an LCD and home theater PC hidden inside a bookcase and a "man cave" outfitted with a urinal for game days.

Now we're bringing back Show Us Yours for 2017. That means we're asking you, CNET readers, to submit your home theater creations so we can present them in their full glory on CNET.

I've thrown in an example of my own relatively unsophisticated family room system below to give you an idea of the types of photos we're looking for.

Ready? Just fill out the form below.

If selected, your home theater could be featured on CNET, complete with a brief commentary from our home theater editors. Detailed instructions are at the bottom of the page.

Here's everything you need in your submission:

The photos. At least 10 images of your home theater, plus a headshot of yourself. Images need to be in horizontal (landscape) format, and each photo should be less than 6MB. Send as many images as you want (the more the better), with plenty of closeups of your gear and wide-angle shots of your room.

At least 10 images of your home theater, plus a headshot of yourself. Images need to be in horizontal (landscape) format, and each photo should be less than 6MB. Send as many images as you want (the more the better), with plenty of closeups of your gear and wide-angle shots of your room. Captions. For each photo you submit, write a few sentences about it. Why do you like that piece of gear? Why did you set up the room like this? What do you like most about your setup? Let us know why your home theater is special.

For each photo you submit, write a few sentences about it. Why do you like that piece of gear? Why did you set up the room like this? What do you like most about your setup? Let us know why your home theater is special. A list of your gear with the model numbers and manufacturer names.

with the model numbers and manufacturer names. Permission. Read the fine print and click the box that says you're OK with CNET featuring you and your home theater online.

Depending on how many submissions we receive, the plan is to start publishing your photos on CNET as soon as we can. If you want to be a part of the show, now's the time.