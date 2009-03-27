CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET News Daily Podcast: Twitter doesn't have a business plan yet? Fine

Webware's Rafe Needleman explains why Twitter is different than most companies and should be allowed time to develop a moneymaking scheme.


It seems like everyone has an opinion about how Twitter should try to make money (by the way, there is no official business plan yet, at least one that's public). Webware editor Rafe Needleman stops by to explain why there's plenty of time for the Twitter guys to figure that out.

Also in today's podcast: Microsoft takes the gloves off with its latest Windows ad; Disney and Hulu appear poised to make a deal; and the Tesla Model S sedan is actually quite inexpensive--if you ask company founder Elon Musk. Listen in to hear how he explains the latest model's price tag.


