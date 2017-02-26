Ready for a flurry of phone reveals? Mobile World Congress 2017 officially kicks off February 27, but there's plenty of activity going on before the show begins. From the challenges facing wireless charging to the significant absence of Samsung, our coverage has already started.
There will be a nearly-endless supply of new phones, tablets and devices shown off during MWC, and our team is ready to separate the wheat from the chaff, regardless of whether they're on the ground in Barcelona or back at one of our bureaus. To keep up with all of the breaking news and the most interesting updates, you can follow CNET on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Google+, LinkedIn and yes, even Snapchat.
And for a deeper dive into our coverage, check out the Twitter accounts below, or just follow our CNET at MWC Twitter List to see tweets from our entire team.
Main CNET accounts on Twitter:
- CNET: All things from MWC and beyond. Follow @CNET
- CNET en Español: The best reporting from our Spanish-language reporting team. Follow @CNET_Es
- CNET News: Tweets of all the top breaking news stories. Follow @CNETNews
- MWC Twitter list: You can instantly follow all of our editors covering MWC by subscribing to this list.
CNET News editors on Twitter:
- Roger Cheng, executive editor. Follow @rogerwcheng
- Stephen Shankland, senior editor. Follow @stshank
- Shara Tibken, senior writer. Follow @sharatibken
- Rich Trenholm, senior editor. Follow @rich_trenholm
- Maggie Reardon, senior writer. Follow @maggie_reardon
CNET Reviews editors on Twitter:
- Seamus Byrne, editor, CNET Australia and Asia. Follow @seamus
- Jonathan Garnham, video producer, CNET UK. Follow @jongarnham
- Kent German, senior managing editor, CNET UK. Follow @kentgerman
- Jessica Dolcourt, senior editor, phones. Follow @jdolcourt
- Andrew Hoyle, senior editor, CNET UK. Follow @batteryhq
- Lynn La, senior associate editor, phones. Follow @lynnlaaa
- Aloysius Low, senior editor, CNET Asia. Follow @longadin
- Sharon Profis, senior editor, CNET How To. Follow @sharonprofis
- Luke Westaway, senior editor, CNET UK. Follow @lukewestaway
- Celso Bulgatti, video producer. Follow @celsob
- Dan Ackerman, senior editor. Follow @danackerman
- Dong Ngo, SF labs manager, editor. Follow @riceandstirfry
- Eric Franklin, managing editor. Follow @nidopal
- John Falcone, executive editor. Follow @falconejp
- Josh Goldman, senior editor. Follow @ByJoshG
- Lori Grunin, senior editor. Follow @lorigrunin
- Scott Stein, senior editor. Follow @jetscott
- Sean Hollister, senior editor. Follow @starfire2258
- Xiomara Blanco, associate editor. Follow @zeeohmara
CNET en Español editors on Twitter:
- Gabriel Sama, managing editor. Follow @gabosama
- Erica Argueta, video producer. Follow @EricaArgueta
- Juan Garzon, reporter. Follow @onegarzon
- Cesar Salza, reporter. Follow @cesarsalza
Mobile World Congress 2017
Mobile World Congress 2017
-
Feb 26How to follow CNET's Mobile World Congress team on social media
-
Feb 25BlackBerry KeyOne's mission impossible: Bringing back the brand
-
Feb 25BlackBerry KeyOne specs vs. HTC U Ultra, Google Pixel, iPhone 7
-
Feb 25BlackBerry KeyOne keyboard phone kicks off a new BlackBerry era (hands-on)