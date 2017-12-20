CNET does Reddit's Secret Santa

Now Playing: Watch this: CNET does Reddit Secret Santa

Jason Parker/CNET

Reddit's gift exchanges are some of the biggest on the internet.

Celebrities like Bill Gates, Bear Grylls and Stephen Colbert have all been a part of Reddit's Secret Santa exchange in the past. Some CNET staffers have also been lucky recipients of gifts from the community.

Senior Editor Jason Parker once received watercolor paintings of Minecraft game characters in the mail. "After Christmas, and I had all but given up on ever getting my gift. But when I opened up the envelope I was blown away that someone went to all the trouble of drawing these amazing pictures. Secret Santa faith restored," he says.

But this year, I wanted to see what we could gift to one Redditor. See what happens in the video above.