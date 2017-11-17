Aaron Robinson/CNET

Apple has created a sensation with its 10th-anniversary iPhones: the iPhones 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X. CNET has put them to the test, and after spec and camera comparisons, drop tests, and plenty more, the newest iPhones have received outstanding reviews.

But they aren't cheap. The iPhone 8 starts at $699; the X at $999. Are they worth your hard-earned money or will you be passing on these products? Vote in the poll below to let us know. Are the new iPhones missing features you wished to see? Share your thought in the comments section.