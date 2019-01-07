CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET Asks: Which of these 2019 Golden Globe nominees was your favorite?

The Golden Globes named its 2019 winners Sunday. Now it’s your turn to vote for your standout geek movie and series.

Hollywood Foreign Press Association

2018 was full of door-busting movie premieres and fantastic series, and it was awesome to see some of the geek standouts get the recognition they deserved at Sunday's Golden Globes. Nominations were given to Black Panther, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, A Quiet Place and Westworld, among others.  

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse took the Golden Globe for Best Animated Motion Film, and Justin Hurwitz took home Best Original Score for composing the First Man soundtrack. Patricia Clarkson took home a win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series for her role as Adora in Sharp Objects.

There was a bunch of great sci-fi, comic and geek culture representation at the 2019 Golden Globes. But we're curious to see which of our geek culture nominees reign supreme in the eyes of CNET readers. Vote in the poll below. 

