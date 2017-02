1:25 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

It's official: the iconic Monopoly thimble, first added to the game back in 1935, will be retired. Though the token is being ousted after losing a vote among Monopoly fans worldwide, we want to know if you'll miss it. What would want to replace it with? Which Monopoly piece should come out on top?

Weigh in on the poll below and sound off in the comments and tell us which of the 50 choices you hope will make the final cut in the new Monopoly game.