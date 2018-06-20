The wait is almost over. More than 25 years after the premiere of the original Jurassic Park, we are now in the final days leading up to the release of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Whether it's Chris Pratt's heroism and sarcastic humor, Bryce Dallas Howard's killer performance or the pure nostalgia of seeing Jeff Goldblum in a Jurassic movie, there are plenty of reasons to be excited about this upcoming thriller. Personally, I believe with today's advancements in CGI, that the thrills are much more real (at least more so than Jurassic Park 3), and they're my reasons for watching this Friday.

Now Playing: Watch this: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom promises Chris Pratt jokes

While many may feel this new release is just another attempt at something that has been done before, this film takes the audience along an entirely different path. If you're interested in seeing how, check out our spoiler-free review! Whether this will be true for moviegoers remains to be seen, but I for one am excited to see this in theaters and decide for myself.

If you just can't wait to see it, are indifferent or feel any which way, take our polls and let us know! Feel free to leave a comment here and express your thoughts. And if you're up for a challenge, test your Jurassic Park knowledge with this fun quiz!