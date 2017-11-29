CNET también está disponible en español.

CNET Asks: Are you excited for Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War'?

Marvel's first full trailer for the next Avengers movie premiered Wednesday. Did it have you on the edge of your seat?

Marvel fans have finally gotten a taste of the third movie in the Avengers series, the rollicking superhero team extravaganza that is the centerpiece of the company's cinematic universe. The new trailer showed some of Marvel's most famous heroes joining forces once again to fight their greatest rival yet, the alien supervillain Thanos. Some familiar faces are starting to look a little battle-scarred, but there's some new blood to keep things fresh.

With "Avengers: Infinity War" due to premiere on May 4, 2018, CNET is curious to know if you will be watching? Let us know by checking out the poll below. Is there a particular scene or a new Avenger from the trailer that you can't wait to see? Don't be shy -- share in the comments. 

