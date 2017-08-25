Clowns-only showing of Stephen King's 'It' is worst idea ever

Well, this is the worst idea to hit movies since "The Last Airbender."

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema is offering a clowns-only screening of Stephen King's "It," the classic horror story featuring Pennywise the murderous clown.

There are three clowns-only showings, all at Austin, Texas theaters on Sept. 9, the day after "It" opens in the US.

"For this special clown screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend," the Alamo Drafthouse website explains. "Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O' Fun (CNET note: The whaaat, now?) beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown touch-ups, a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment. Please arrive in your own Pennywise best and be ready to float with us."

Alamo Drafthouse is a national treasure as far as theater chains go -- its zero-tolerance policy when it comes to talking or texting is Oscar-worthy. But this... this is bloody terrifying, emphasis on the "bloody."

Imagine sitting in a theater full of clowns as a murderous clown stalks kids on the big screen. Although you'd be in clown-wear too, so maybe you could just blend in and hope they kill you last. Oh well, everybody's got to go sometime. Send in the clowns.

