Clean your TV with an animal plush toy

Elecom

Don't be knocked off your feet if you find your girlfriend cleaning her TV and monitor with a plush toy. Japanese company Elecom has come up with the funky idea of making a series of "animal cleaners" from its Groomy series to rid displays of dust and stains.

There are a total of 18 different designs, including the soft-leather-clad Celebrity Groomy, metallic-colored Gogeous Groomy, and gentle-texture Baby Groomy. Variations aside, these models feature a high-performance washable stomach to remove the grime picked up while cleaning. Elecom is also throwing in free iPhone, iPad, and Android games to make screen cleaning a much more enjoyable and interactive experience on these handheld devices.

Prices for these cute screen cleaners range from $14 to $18, but they're only available in Japan for now.

(Source: Crave Asia)