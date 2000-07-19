Citrix Systems meets lowered estimates in 2Q

Citrix Systems met analysts' reduced estimates in its second quarter Wednesday, earning $20.8 million, or 10 cents a share, on sales of $106.1 million.
First Call Corp. consensus pegged Citrix for a profit of 10 cents a share.
Analysts originally expected Citrix to earn 16 cents a share in the quarter but lowered their estimates after the software developer warned
that its second-quarter sales and earnings would be lower than expected.
The $106.1 million in sales represents a 12 percent improvement from the year-ago quarter when it earned $30.2 million, or 16 cents a share, on sales of $94.4 million.
Company officials blamed a faster-than-expected transition from a shrink-wrap "box" licensing model to a paper/electronic licensing model for the sales shortfall as well as sluggish sales in Asia.
Last quarter, Citrix topped analysts' estimates when it raked in $43.9 million, or 21 cents a share, on sales of $127.5 million.
Its shares raced up to a 52-week high of 122 5/16 in March before plunging to a low of 17 1/2 earlier this month following the profit warning.
Five of the 10 analysts tracking the stock rate it either a "buy" or "strong buy" while the others rate it a "hold."
Analysts are expecting it to earn 64 cents a share in the fiscal year.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.