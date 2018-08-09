CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Cinemark gives a nod to MoviePass as its Movie Club passes 350K subscribers

Cinemark's CEO thinks MoviePass has raised awareness about moviegoing subscription services.

gettyimages-864198054.jpg

Cinemark's Movie Club has more than 350,000 active users. 

 Getty Images

Cinemark's subscription service Movie Club has more than 350,000 active members, the company told Deadline Wednesday

CEO Mark Zoradi said MoviePass, another movie subscription service that's experienced turbulence with its business model, has played a role in Movie Club's growth. Cinemark's service is $8.99 per month for a 2D ticket. 

"It has helped create awareness of subscription moviegoing," he said. 

Next Article: Will the Samsung Note 9 suffer the same fate as the Galaxy S9?