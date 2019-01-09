Chrome will block annoying, spammy ads globally starting July 9

Chrome

Google's Chrome browser this summer will start blocking those annoying ads around the globe.

Chrome will protect users from intrusive ads in any country starting on July 9, according to Google's Chromium blog. It's an expansion to an ad-blocking feature launched in February last year that initially focused on sites in North America and Europe.

The ad-blocker is designed to dissuade publishers from obnoxious ad practices defined by a consortium called Coalition for Better Ads through its Better Ads Standards. Google analyzes sites and warns those with overly intrusive ads that they'll be added to a blacklist if they don't change their ways.

Starting Wednesday, publishers worldwide can use the Ad Experience Report tool to check if they've displayed intrusive ads on their sites. Chrome has already reviewed millions of sites worldwide and will continue to review websites in the coming months, according to the blog.

Chrome has had some success with the Better Ads Standards program. In the US, Canada and Europe, two thirds of all publishers who were once non-compliant are now in good standing, according to the blog. Also, less than 1 percent of websites had their ads filtered out of millions of sites the company reviewed.

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sample of the stories in CNET's newsstand edition.