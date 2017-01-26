​Chrome, Firefox, Facebook work together for a faster web

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Browser makers pay a lot of attention to speeding up all the parts of loading a website -- downloading a page's programming instructions, running JavaScript code, pushing graphics and words to the screen -- to spare us annoying waits.

By contrast, refreshing a page you've already loaded seems pretty ho-hum. But programmers for Mozilla's Firefox and Google's Chrome browsers have been cooperating with Facebook to speed up that process too because it's actually all pretty important, they said Thursday. For example, Google said, more than one in 20 page views on Chrome come from reloading. That means a speedup to refreshing can pay off.

Speeding up browsers is a thankless, never-ending job. But it makes the web tick: faster page-load times mean people read more pages, buy more products online and update their social media status more often.

The two years of cooperation for Facebook, Chrome and Firefox has improved a technique called caching, which refers to storing data on your phone or PC so it can be quickly fetched when it's needed again. That reduces battery drain, mobile data usage and page-load delays.

Caching has been used for decades. But with the new refinements, browsers don't have to waste resources checking if web elements like graphics and fonts need to be redownloaded when the web site has told them they won't change.

On Chrome, the new technique has cut Facebook page reload times by 28 percent, said Chrome team member Takashi Toyoshima. The speedup can help other sites, too. The BBC's site reloads about 50 percent more quickly than before, said Firefox team member Patrick McManus.

