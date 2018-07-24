On this podcast, we talk about:
- Firefox hunting down autoplay videos
- Why "Not Secure" is popping up on some websites on Google Chrome
- Airbnb's battle against New York government
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Chrome and Firefox try improving your web-browsing experience (The 3:59, Ep. 431)
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Discuss: Chrome and Firefox try improving your web-browsing experience (The 3:59, Ep. 431)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.