Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will use James Gunn's script, says Chris Pratt

Star-Lord says Marvel will be using the GOTG3 script Gunn originally wrote.

The Guardians will be back.

 Marvel Studios

We may get James Gunn's script, and by extension Drax the Destroyer and the rest of the cast, returning for Guardians of the Galaxy 3, if Chris Pratt is right. 

Today Pratt said in an interview with MTV News that Gunn's original GOTG3 script will be used for the forthcoming sequel. Last year, THR was reporting that this was a pretty big possibility, even saying Gunn could receive $7-10 million for his work on the script.

Disney fired Gunn as director of the sequel on July 20 when tweets from 2008 were resurfaced by a far-right commentator Mike Cernovich. The announcement about the script comes after outcry from the cast, Dave Bautista specifically. The movie has been reportedly on hold indefinitely at Marvel Studios.

We've reached to the Disney for comment, and will update if we hear back.

