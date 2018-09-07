Chris Pine would 'love' to star as Kirk in Star Trek 4

Paramount Pictures

There can't be a new Star Trek movie without Captain Kirk, right?

Actor Chris Pine, who's played the swashbuckling young Kirk in three movies so far, told Variety on Thursday that he'd "love" to return to the bridge of the Starship Enterprise.

"I would love to be involved and we will see what happens," Pine said about the film. "I'll await the phone call. Until then, I look forward to it."

In August, the Hollywood Reporter reported that Pine and Chris Hemsworth, who played Kirk's father in the 2009 Star Trek film, might not rejoin the series due to contract problems. Although Hemsworth's senior Kirk was killed off in the 2009 film, he is believed to be returning to the as-yet-untitled Star Trek 4 via time-travel.

A release date has yet to be announced for Star Trek 4.