Chocolate Baby Groot looks adorably delicious



Your chocolate Easter Bunny has been given the boot -- by Baby Groot.

UK-based chocolatier Laura Miller of Sugar Spice Cakes has sculpted a likeness of the Marvel character from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" and created a "making of" video. She even grabbed the attention of "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn on Twitter.

A 2-minute, 10-second time-lapse video, posted last week on YouTube, shows Miller sculpting Baby Groot out of milk and white chocolate. The sculpture took seven hours to complete.

For those inspired by her time-lapse video, Miller has a more extensive 45-minute tutorial video for sale on her Vimeo channel.

This isn't the first geeky chocolate tribute Miller has made. She has recreated a number of pop-culture characters in chocolate, including Joker and Harley Quinn.

