Chloe Kim tweets about food while winning halfpipe gold

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

David Ramos / Getty Images

This can't have been easy.

No, not snowboarding all over a halfpipe. Tweeting just before snowboarding all over a halfpipe.

On Monday, Chloe Kim won the women's halfpipe gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, but at some point during the competition she was tweeting about, well, food.

Because, it seems, if you're 17, that's what you do.

Wouldn't you be tweeting this between your second and third run?

Especially if you'd fallen on that second run?

Wish I finished my breakfast sandwich but my stubborn self decided not to and now I'm getting hangry — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 13, 2018

I don't know about her stubborn self, but her calm, lucid self must be quite something, as she seems to think nothing of whipping off a tweet when she's there to compete.

And, as one Twitterer pointed out, presumably freezing.

HOW ARE YOU TYPING ARENT YOUR FINGERS COLD — kim (@KimberlyEllex) February 13, 2018

This wasn't a first for the Californian.

During Monday's competition, she also had food on her mind.

Could be down for some ice cream rn — Chloe Kim (@chloekimsnow) February 12, 2018

Asked by a Twitterer whether she was competing at that very moment, Kim replied: "Yes."

As soon as she'd won her gold, Kim became Twitter's top trending topic. Timely tweeting can do that for you.

Kim, though, surely offers a message to the new, ambitious generation, one that's determined to reverse global warming and not make the mistakes of those who went before.

If you want to win, always be hungry and tweet while you compete.

Hey, it's good for your focus. Or something.