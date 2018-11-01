Chinese company charged with stealing trade secrets from US chipmaker

Jim Watson / AFP/Getty Images

The US Justice Department on Thursday swung hard at China with a one-two punch intended to counter industrial espionage.

First, the agency unveiled charges against Chinese and Taiwanese companies and individuals for allegedly stealing trade secrets related to semiconductor technology. That case involves Idaho-based Micron Technology.

Second, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced an initiative to address Chinese cyberattacks and corporate spying on US companies.

"Chinese economic espionage against the United States has been increasing -- and it has been increasing rapidly," Sessions said in a statement. "We are here today to say: enough is enough. We're not going to take it anymore."

Relations between the US and China have been tense in a wide range of areas touching on technology and the economy. In recent months, for instance, the US has taken action against Chinese phone maker ZTE tied to international trade relations and against networking giant Huawei over national security concerns. In the last year, the Trump administration and the government in Beijing have imposed a series of trade sanctions on an extensive array of goods.

Meanwhile, Sessions said at a press conference Thursday, China has continued hacking US companies despite a 2015 agreement between Chinese president Xi Jinping and President Barack Obama that banned government spying on industries.

The Micron case



Sessions said that Chinese state-owned chipmaker Fujian Jinhua, Taiwan semiconductor foundry United Microelectronics Corporation and three Taiwanese nationals -- Stephen Chen, 55; J.T. Ho, 42; and Kenny Wang, 44 -- stole trade secrets from chipmaker Micron.



UMC is a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange, and Chen served as a chairman of a company that Micron acquired in 2013, the Justice Department said. He became the president of a Taiwanese branch under Micron, resigned in 2015 and brought trade secrets over to UMC and Fujian Jinhua, prosecutors said.

According to the indictment, the Taiwanese nationals downloaded more than 900 confidential files from Micron. Those trade secrets were worth "hundreds of millions, perhaps billions of dollars," said Alex Tse, the acting US attorney for northern California. Those trade secrets are now worth nearly $9 billion, the agency said.

The indictment was filed on Sept. 27 and unsealed Thursday. The Justice Department also filed a civil lawsuit to stop those trade secrets in question from spreading, Sessions said.

The trade secrets in question center on a technology known as DRAM (dynamic random access memory), which these Chinese companies did not have until the data theft, prosecutors said.



If convicted, each individual faces up to 15 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Neither Micron nor UMC immediately responded to a request for comment.

The China initiative

The Justice Department's new initiative is focused on deterring Chinese espionage, and protecting companies from having their trade secrets stolen.

"This initiative will identify priority trade theft cases and ensure we have enough resources dedicated to them," Sessions said.

The initiative comes as the Justice Department sets its sights against China's cyberattack efforts. While the focus has been on hackers from Russia and Iran, the US also views China as a major cybersecurity threat.

The Department of Commerce took similar actions on Monday when the agency restricted exports to Fujian Jinhua, calling the company a national security risk. On Tuesday, the Justice Department also announced charges against two Chinese intelligence officers and a team of hackers for stealing sensitive commercial aviation secrets and data.

The intelligence community also recommend against using devices from Chinese phone makers Huawei and ZTE.

Security researchers have warned for months about China ramping up its cyberattacks, with hackers targeting industries across the board, Dmitri Alperovitch, co-founder of cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, said in a statement.

"China is back as the most prolific nation-state actor conducting industrial espionage via cyber and non-cyber means," he said.

President Trump has also accused China of engaging in propaganda campaigns over social media similar to what Russia and Iran have done. Though lawmakers have pushed back on those allegations, asking Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats to provide evidence on Chinese interference in US elections.